DOHA Nov 8 Qatar Airways will make a major announcement at the Dubai Airshow next week, Qatar's state news agency said on Tuesday, citing a spokesman for the company.

"Qatar Airways will have a formidable presence at the Dubai Airshow," a spokesman for the carrier told Qatar News Agency. The report did not elaborate on the expected announcement.

Reuters has reported that the carrier is in talks to double its order for Airbus A380 superjumbos to 10, and to award an engine contract for the planes to Engine Alliance, a joint venture between GE and Pratt & Whitney , which competes with Rolls-Rolls Holding Plc to power the world's largest airliner.

Qatar has also been negotiating to buy an estimated 50 narrow-body jets from Airbus. (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Praveen Menon and Andrew Torchia)