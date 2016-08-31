DOHA Aug 31 Qatar Airways plans to make a major
aircraft purchase, its chief executive said on Wednesday, to
meet fleet expansion plans and boost its global network.
Akbar Al Baker did not comment on the details of the order,
nor on which manufacturer the Gulf carrier would purchase the
aircraft from.
"We expect to announce a large order soon," he told
reporters at a briefing by the airline.
Qatar Airways has a continuous programme of fleet expansion
and replacement, "to keep the average age of the fleet very
young," he added.
Earlier this year the airline declined to take delivery of
three Airbus A320neos -- part of a deal for 80 jets which Baker
has said could be in jeopardy due to engine cooling issues.
These have prompted the carrier to explore the option of
switching to Airbus rival Boeing's 737 Max.
Qatar Airways said in July it was in advanced talks with
Boeing to buy up to 30 narrowbody planes.
Airbus is also struggling to keep up with deliveries to
Qatar of long-haul A350 planes which, combined with the
A320neo's problems, has left Qatar Airways at risk of posting a
loss in the fiscal year that ends in March, Al Baker said.
"Our relationship is very strained," he said. "What's
happening at Airbus with the deliveries is seriously affecting
our growth."
Unlike other airlines which are scaling back expansion plans
due to flagging demand, Qatar is aggressively increasing its
fleet despite an oil-induced downturn in Gulf economies.
However, the carrier has said its premium traffic yields
have slipped in the face of weaker business sentiment and a drop
in spending in oil producing nations.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)