* Jewellery shop became multi-billion dollar business
* Interests include automobiles, real estate, banking
services
* Low energy prices to hit region, create new opportunities
* Conservative towards future expansion
* Hires foreign experts, dismisses Western management
reforms
By Tom Finn
DOHA, Nov 9 On the seventh floor of a Doha tower
block, in a room filled with display cases containing old coins,
clocks and Koranic manuscripts, 82-year-old Hussain Alfardan
sits fingering a pearl necklace he says is worth $2 million.
"These pearls are yakka, the highest grade of natural pearl
- each piece is rare. Today the pearl is the number one stone in
the world. The most expensive stone, the most precious is the
pearl."
The room, known as the Tawach Gallery - one of the largest
private collections of natural Gulf pearls in the world - is a
commercial showroom and museum for Qatar's pearl industry and
the achievements of its owner, Alfardan.
The son of a pearl merchant, Alfardan opened a small
jewellery shop after World War Two and over 50 years, grew it
into Alfardan Group Holding Co, a multi-billion dollar
conglomerate that trades automobiles, develops real estate and
provides banking services.
While state firms developed the Gulf's energy wealth,
family-run businesses such as Alfardan Group built much of the
rest of the economy. They generate over 80 percent of non-oil
gross domestic product in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council, consultants PwC estimate.
Now family businesses around the Gulf face a more
challenging environment. The plunge of oil prices since 2014
threatens slower growth, even in richer countries such as Qatar.
Governments have started to cut spending in some areas
because of shrinking energy revenues. Last week, Qatar's ruler
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani warned citizens the government
could no longer "provide for everything".
But the shift may create opportunities for private business.
Sheikh Tamim said he would reduce subsidies to some state-owned
companies and wanted the private sector to play a bigger role.
"I have been advocating a stronger push towards
privatisation for a long time. I believe that no country should
be too reliant on the government only for income," Alfardan said
in an interview for the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit.
FAMILY
As a boy in the 1940s, Alfardan took boats out to the
pearling grounds off Qatar's coast, watching his father buy from
the divers. He recalls walking for hours because of a lack of
motorised transport in Qatar, and using herbal remedies because
of a shortage of hospitals.
His business empire, now overseen largely by his sons Ali,
Fahad and Omar, includes the luxury St. Regis Hotel, the
70-floor Kempinski Apartment Suites, which is Qatar's tallest
building, and Commercial Bank of Qatar. Like most family groups
in the Gulf, it does not reveal consolidated financial data.
Alfardan, wearing steel-rimmed glasses and a long white robe
with a black-corded cotton headdress, indicated his group was
now conservative about expansion.
"I have been focusing efforts on what we currently have
rather than expanding too much and then having to deal with the
resulting complications, such as recruitment of new managers and
numerous activities being overseen at the same time. I believe
it's better to concentrate on the things you can run well."
Governments around the region are pressing companies to hire
more local executives and staff rather than foreigners. This
pressure may grow as low oil and gas prices increase the urgency
of keeping non-oil income inside the country.
Alfardan said he wanted to see all his companies run by
Qataris one day, but that aside from his family, filling senior
positions with locals had been difficult. Around a quarter of
his staff are Qatari though at Commercial Bank of Qatar, whose
chief executive is Qatari, the ratio is closer to a third.
Some other family groups in the region have declined in the
past decade, hit by internal disputes or competitive pressures.
Alfardan said he knew the risks but believed his diverse
conglomerate could continue to thrive in the traditional manner.
"Many family-run businesses start with a visionary and
hard-working first generation, followed by a second generation
that successfully sustains the momentum, and then unfortunately
ending up with a complacent third generation who just let the
business falter and eventually fail. I have carefully considered
this common trend and have made extensive plans to avoid this
from happening."
He dismissed solutions proposed by Western-educated
management experts in the region, including going public: "Once
you convert to a shareholding company, then you have to deal
with the resulting pressures from shareholders and board
meetings.
"Although I have brought in managers and experts from around
the world to ensure operational excellence, my sons are the only
ones I trust to carry my business forward as they are personally
invested in its success."
(Writing by Andrew Torchia, editing by William Hardy)