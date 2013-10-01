UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
DUBAI Oct 1 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank has picked four banks to arrange meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a potential debut bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.
The lender, Qatar's sixth-largest by market value, hired BNP Paribas, HSBC, the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered to run the roadshows, which will begin on October 3, the document said.
A dollar-denominated bond issue will follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, it added. Should a deal print, it will be the maiden international bond issue from the bank. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their