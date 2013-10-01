DUBAI Oct 1 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank has picked four banks to arrange meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a potential debut bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The lender, Qatar's sixth-largest by market value, hired BNP Paribas, HSBC, the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered to run the roadshows, which will begin on October 3, the document said.

A dollar-denominated bond issue will follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, it added. Should a deal print, it will be the maiden international bond issue from the bank. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)