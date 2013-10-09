* Qatari bank prices debut bond
* $500 mln bond at 99.575 with 3.25 pct coupon, spread of
180 bps of m/s
DUBAI Oct 9 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank
completed its maiden international bond on Wednesday,
pricing a $500 million five-year offering, a document from lead
managers said.
The Gulf state's sixth-largest lender by market value issued
the bond with a coupon of 3.25 percent and a reoffer price of
99.575, the document said.
The transaction's spread of 180 basis points over midswaps
was well inside the initial guidance of 195 bps over the same
benchmark given on Tuesday, indicating healthy demand for the
transaction.
Qatari banks have enjoyed strong profitability in recent
quarters on the back of lending growth linked to the Gulf Arab
state's development plan, which has seen billions of dollars
deployed into infrastructure projects, and the resultant boost
to the wider economy.
Qatar National Bank, the nation's largest lender
and bellwether for the local banking sector, missed the average
forecast of analysts but still reported a 14.3 percent increase
in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
Al Khaliji is due to report third-quarter numbers on October
29, according to its website.
BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings, the
investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank and
Standard Chartered arranged the Al Khaliji transaction,
which is expected to be rated A- by Fitch Ratings.
