KHARTOUM, April 3 The Saudi-based Islamic
Development Bank (IDB), Saudi lender Dallah Albaraka Group and
Qatar have signed an agreement to launch an Islamic bank,
officials said on Tuesday.
The lender would be based in Doha and have a paid up capital
of $1 billion, officials told the IDB's annual conference in the
Sudanese capital Khartoum.
No more details were immediately available.
Jeddah-based IDB finances projects to fight poverty in
Muslim countries.
