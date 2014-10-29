DUBAI Oct 29 Commercial Bank of Qatar
, the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by
assets, reported a 79 percent rise in third-quarter profit on
Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.
The bank earned a net profit of 503 million riyals ($130.8
million) for the three months to Sept. 30. That compares with a
profit of 280.9 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
Analysts had on average forecast quarterly profit of 457.8
riyals, according to a Reuters poll.
Reuters had initially calculated the bank's third-quarter
profit as 476.3 million riyals based on its 9-month financial
statement before the bank subsequently provided a quarterly
breakdown.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)