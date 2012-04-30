DUBAI, April 30 The Qatar Financial Centre
Authority is set to announce an asset management transaction
with British bank Barclays, sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
The deal is likely to be unveiled at a news conference
called later in the day by the QFC Authority where the head of
Barclays' regional business will also be present.
The Qatar Financial Centre provides a platform for financial
services, focusing on reinsurance and asset management, and has
been positioned as the gas-rich Gulf state's answer to glitzier
Dubai's financial centre.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, Writing by Sitaraman Shankar;
Editing by Amran Abocar)