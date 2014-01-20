DUBAI Jan 20 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate (BRE) said on Monday it had agreed to sell its 37.34 percent stake in unlisted Barwa Bank for 2.39 billion riyals ($656 million).

The deal, which still requires government approval, is part of an existing agreement with Qatari Diar under which BRE is selling some of its assets to the government-owned property developer to help pay off some of its debt facilities, BRE said in a bourse filing.

The transaction would reflect positively in BRE's fourth-quarter results for 2013, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)