DUBAI Jan 20 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate (BRE)
said on Monday it had agreed to sell its 37.34 percent
stake in unlisted Barwa Bank for 2.39 billion riyals ($656
million).
The deal, which still requires government approval, is part
of an existing agreement with Qatari Diar under which BRE is
selling some of its assets to the government-owned property
developer to help pay off some of its debt facilities, BRE said
in a bourse filing.
The transaction would reflect positively in BRE's
fourth-quarter results for 2013, the statement added.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)
