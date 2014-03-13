DUBAI, March 13 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate
said on Thursday that its 2013 net profit rose 27.3
percent, indicating that the Gulf Arab state's largest listed
developer made a significant fourth-quarter net profit.
Barwa, which agreed a $7.1 billion financial assistance
package with state real estate firm Qatari Diar in June, made
1.4 billion riyals ($384.5 million) in 2013, up from 1.1 billion
riyals in the prior year, according to a bourse filing.
The firm did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
However, given that the nine-month profit reported in
October was 40 percent lower year-on-year at 467.5 million
riyals, this points to Barwa making a net profit of more than
900 million riyals in the final three months of the year.
Barwa made a net profit of 392 million riyals in the final
quarter of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Barwa has struggled in recent times with its debt load, and
has offloaded assets and cut staffing costs to cope. Qatari Diar
agreed to buy assets worth $7.1 billion in June, which included
its stake in unlisted Barwa Bank.
The board of Barwa has recommended a cash dividend of 20
percent of the capital to be distributed to shareholders for
2013, Thursday's bourse filing added.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)