DUBAI Oct 28 Struggling Qatari property firm
Barwa Real Estate, given $7.1 billion in support by
the state in June, posted a 40 percent drop in net profit for
the first nine months of 2013.
The company, Qatar's largest listed developer, made a net
profit of 467.5 million riyals ($128.4 million) for the nine
months ending Sept. 30, down from 779.1 million riyals a year
earlier, it said in a statement to Doha's bourse on Monday.
No quarterly figures were provided by the company.
Barwa, 45 percent owned by state real estate firm Qatari
Diar, received financial support in June when Diar bought its
assets for $7.1 billion.
It has been cutting staff and selling assets to pay down its
debts. Last October it announced plans to sell assets worth 16
billion riyals ($4.4 billion) in Qatar and Egypt to pay down
loans.
Property firms in Qatar are struggling even as the country
begins to pour billions of dollars from its oil wealth into
infrastructure in preparation for hosting the 2022 Soccer World
Cup.
Shares in Barwa are down 8.4 percent this year.
