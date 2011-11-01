* Rasgas rules out Barzan gas sales to UAE for now
* Super-rich Qatar seeks bank loans for around half the cost
DOHA Nov 1 Qatar's Barzan gas project to supply
its booming domestic demand is now expected to cost $10.3
billion, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said on
Tuesday, about $1.7 billion more than government cost estimates
given at the start of 2011.
Al Sada's predecessor put the cost of the project at $8.6
billion in January.
It is Qatar's most expensive since Royal Dutch Shell Plc
(RDSa.L) launched the $19 billion Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in
2006.
Qatar now plans to finance some of the project with a
syndicated loan with local and international banks, despite
being one of the world's wealthiest countries thanks its huge
liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
"There is a significant contribution from local, regional
and international banks," Al Sada said at the formal launch of
the project in the Qatari capital Doha.
"We are very happy to see active local banks participate,"
he said when asked why the wealthy, World Cup soccer hosting
state needed a loan to build the plant.
"This project is mainly to satisfy the additional need for
power."
Qatar produces about 2.8 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas per
day for the domestic market and plans to increase that amount to
4 bcf/day by 2015.
Initial talks on Barzan first took place between Qatar
Petroleum, which has a 93 percent stake, and oil major
ExxonMobil , which owns the remaining share, in 2007.
But the Barzan project to produce 1.4 bcf/day to meet the
LNG exporting giant's growing gas needs at home was delayed to
benefit from falling construction costs, Qatar's former energy
minister said in January. [ID: nLDE7050JH]
The first Barzan gas production line is now expected to
become operational in 2014 with the second in 2015.
In addition to feeding power plants, it will supply natural
gas to fuel water desalination plants and other industrial users
in Qatar, while processing propane and butane for export.
But natural gas exports from Barzan are not currently under
consideration.
"Not for the time being," Hamad Rashid Al Mohannadi,
managing director of Rasgas, said at the ceremony when asked by
reporters whether some of Barzan's gas might be exported through
the Dolphin gas pipeline to the neighbouring United Arab
Emirates, which is also short of gas.
"But the shareholders might decide differently."
BANK LOAN
Bankers close to the deal said in August that Qatar
Petroleum and ExxonMobil were seeking to raise $4.7 billion via
a syndicated loan backed by international, regional and local
banks for the project.
"We are in the final stages of financing the project," Al
Mohannadi said, declining to name the banks involved.
The 16-year amortising loan totalling $4.7 billion is split
between a $2 billion uncovered loan and $2.7 billion of
financing from export credit agencies (ECA), which includes a
mixture of covered bank and direct lending, the sources said in
August.
The loan would be the largest internationally syndicated loan
from Qatar in three years, the bankers added.
