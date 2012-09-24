* Qatar Holding to buy 49 pct stake in Brazil's AUX -
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 24 Qatar Holding, the investment arm
of the Gulf state's sovereign fund, is in advanced talks to buy
a 49-percent stake in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's gold
company AUX for about $2 billion, three banking sources said.
Batista, Brazil's richest man, said in June that he expected
to sell the AUX stake, which owns gold mining rights in
Colombia, for about $2 billion by September.
The gold company, created in 2010, is part of Batista's EBX
holding company.
Talks between the two parties are in advanced stages and an
agreement may be reached as early as this month, one of the
sources said, declining to be identified as the matter has not
been made public.
Swiss bank Credit Suisse is advising Qatar Holding
on the transaction, while Brazil's Itau Unibanco
is advising the seller, the sources said.
EBX officials were not immediately available for comment
outside business hours in Rio de Janeiro. An email sent to Qatar
Holding seeking comment remained unanswered.
Brazil's Veja magazine said on Sunday that Batista will soon
announce the sale of a 49-percent stake in AUX to Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund.
Qatar Holding is a unit of the Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA), the sovereign fund which has around $100 billion in
assets and owns stakes in a wide range of businesses including
London's famed Harrods department store and German car maker
Porsche.
The fund also holds a 12-percent stake in Xstrata
which has put it centre stage in Glencore's battle to
take over the London-listed miner.
"Qatar likes commodities, especially gold, and considers it
an attractive long-term investment play. They are scouting for
such assets globally and AUX fits in perfectly in that
criteria," the source, who is not directly on the deal, said.
In April, a top QIA executive said the fund has closely
watched the performance of commodities since 2002 and sees a
further rising trend in prices in 2016 and 2017, making such
investments highly attractive.
Qatar Holding passed on a $1 billion investment in European
Goldfields last year after the company instead agreed on a $2.4
billion takeover by Canadian group Eldorado Gold.
Batista, who controls investment holding company EBX Group
and has assets spanning oil, mining, rig-building and ports,
has been raising more capital to fund his cash-hungry empire.
In March, Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala
bought a $2 billion stake in EBX.
The billionaire, who was previously chairman of
Toronto-based TVX Gold Inc, cancelled plans to buy back shares
in and delist his logistics company LLX earlier in
September after an independent valuation.