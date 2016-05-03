DUBAI May 3 Qatar's central bank said on Tuesday it sold 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) of Treasury bills in a monthly auction as yields rose from last month's sale.

The bank sold 500 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.38 percent, receiving 975 million riyals of bids. At April's auction, three-month bills were sold at 1.31 percent.

It sold 500 million riyals of six-month bills at 1.45 percent, getting 850 million riyals of bids, compared to last month's 1.27 percent. It also sold 500 million riyals of nine-month bills at 1.44 percent, receiving 1 billion riyals of bids, against 1.38 percent.

Earlier this week, the central bank invited banks to bid for 2 billion riyals of T-bills. Between January and March, it cancelled monthly sales of T-bills because of tightening liquidity in the banking system due to low oil prices. Since then, liquidity appears to have improved somewhat.

The May auction roughly coincided with the maturation of 1.5 billion riyals of T-bills, bankers said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)