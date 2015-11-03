DUBAI Nov 3 Qatar's central bank halved the
size of a planned Treasury bill sale on Tuesday and yields rose
sharply in a fresh sign of tightening liquidity in Gulf banking
systems due to low oil prices.
The central bank said it auctioned a total of 2 billion
riyals ($550 million) of three-, six- and nine-month T-bills.
Last week, it had announced it planned to sell twice that volume
at the monthly bill sale on Tuesday.
Three-month bills were sold at a yield of 1.27 percent at
the latest auction, up from 0.99 percent at the central bank's
last sale a month ago.
Short-term interest rates have been rising around the Gulf
as lower oil and gas revenues leave banks less flush with cash.
Qatar's three-month interbank offered rate hit 1.422
percent on Tuesday, up from around 1.20 percent at the end of
September.
The central bank also halved the size of last month's T-bill
sale, the first time since at least the start of this year that
it did not sell a planned amount of bills.
After that sale, central bank chief Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud
al-Thani said liquidity in the markets remained strong and that
he saw no reason to imitate any U.S. rate hike, despite the
riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)