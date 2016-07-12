DOHA, July 12 Qatar's central bank sold 1.2 billion riyals ($330 million) of Treasury bills in a monthly auction on Tuesday, as yields fell from last month's sale suggesting an easing of liquidity.

The central bank sold 800 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.51 percent, 200 million riyals of six-month bills at 1.67 percent and 200 million riyals of nine-month bills at 1.72 percent, it said. Demand for the sale totalled 3.16 billion riyals.

Last month, the central bank sold 250 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.64 percent, 550 million riyals of six-month bills at 1.76 percent, and 450 million riyals of nine-month bills at 1.79 percent, it said. Demand for the sale totalled 1.75 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Tom Finn)