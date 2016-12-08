BRIEF-Green Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
DUBAI Dec 8 The volume of issuance shrank and yields rose at a monthly auction of short-term Treasury bills by Qatar's central bank this week, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The bank sold 670 million riyals ($184 million) of bills: 180 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.67 percent, 190 million riyals of six-month at 1.88 percent, and 300 million riyals of nine-month at 2.10 percent.
That compared with 1.45 billion riyals at November's auction: 650 million riyals of three-month at 1.51 percent, 500 million riyals of six-month at 1.73 percent, and 300 million riyals of nine-month at 2.00 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.