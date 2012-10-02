DOHA Oct 2 Qatar Airways will not take delivery of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner until an engine defect is modified, the Gulf Arab carrier's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"The 787 has an engine with new technology. However, there has been a material defect in the engine which now needs replacement and inspection," Akbar Al Baker said after a speech in the Qatari capital.

"We have informed Boeing that we will not take delivery until the 787s have the new modified shaft."