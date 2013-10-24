DOHA Oct 24 Qatar Airways is not interested in
ordering Boeing's proposed new 777X wide-body jet, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Asked whether the Gulf carrier was looking at ordering a
proposed revamped version of Boeing's 777 mini-jumbo, Akbar Al
Baker said "we are not interested in buying".
Qatar Airways is among several major carriers being courted
by Boeing as it finalizes plans for a larger version of
its profitable 777 wide-body jet, which is expected to be
launched at next month's Dubai Airshow.
Baker was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event
in Qatar's capital Doha.