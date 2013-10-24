* CEO Baker says wont buy 777X
* Says not interested in SpiceJet stake
DOHA Oct 24 Qatar Airways is not interested in
ordering Boeing's proposed new 777X wide-body jet, its chief
executive said.
Asked whether the Gulf carrier was looking at ordering a
proposed revamped version of Boeing's 777 mini-jumbo, Akbar Al
Baker said "we are not interested in buying".
Qatar Airways is among several major carriers being courted
by Boeing as it finalises plans for a larger version of
its profitable 777 wide-body jet, which is expected to be
launched at next month's Dubai Airshow.
Baker was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event
in Qatar's capital Doha.
He had earlier said the airline wanted to be a launch
customer for the 777X.
The Gulf airline is in competition with other regional
airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways to expand its
global reach.
Baker denied media reports that the airline is in talks with
Indian budget carrier SpiceJet for a stake in the
carrier.
When asked if interested in a stake in Spicejet, he said:
"No, that's not true at all. We are not interested in that,"
adding that the they are only interested in a code share with
the Indian carrier.