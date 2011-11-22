DUBAI Nov 22 Qatar has mandated six banks to conduct roadshows with investors and a potential sovereign bond issue may follow, according to lead managers on Tuesday.

The gas-rich Gulf Arab state, whose last sovereign issue was in November 2009, selected Citi, J.P. Morgan, HSBC , Mitsubishi UFJ, Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered.

Qatar's last bond was a three-tranche, $7 billion issue. The roadshows take place in London on Nov. 25 and in New York on Nov. 28. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Martina Fuchs)