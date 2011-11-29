* Qatar to price tri-tranche bond on Tuesday

* 30-year tranche added, pricing in UST+25 bps range

* Guidance set at UST+225 bps for 2017 tranche

* Guidance set at UST+262.5 bps for 2022 portion

* Qatar 5-yr CDS at 125 bps on Tuesday (Updates with addition of 30-year tranche, releads)

DUBAI, Nov 29 Qatar plans to raise at least $1.5 billion from a tri-tranche dollar bond sale on Tuesday, adding a 30-year portion late in the deal, according to market sources.

Guidance for the long five-year tranche maturing in January 2017 was issued at 225 basis points over U.S. Treasuries (UST), and 262.5 bps over UST for the long 10-year tranche maturing in 2022, according to a document from lead banks seen by Reuters.

Both tranches will be benchmark sized, it added, meaning at least $500 million each.

A third benchmark size tranche was given initial price guidance of 25 basis points over benchmark 10-year USTs, according to a market source.

Qatar's five year credit default swaps QAGV5YUSAC=MG, or the cost to insure sovereign debt, were bid at 125 basis points mid-morning Tuesday in New York, data from Markit showed.

"This is likely to be a jumbo-sized transaction ... In the current climate, dominated by volatility and nervousness, investors are likely to welcome the chance to buy a credit as solid as Qatar sovereign to add a degree of stability to their portfolios," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Qatar's bond will be structured under the 144a format, meaning it is open to institutional investors in the United States.

Market sources had indicated the lead arrangers were marketing a 30-year tranche, which can appeal to pension funds and insurance portfolios.

Citi (C.N), J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), HSBC (HSBA.L), Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T), Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are the lead managers on the transaction.

The world's top liquefied gas exporter concluded investor meetings in New York on Monday, having also undertaken roadshows in London last Friday.

Qatar's last global bond was a three-tranche, $7 billion issue in November 2009, just before Dubai's debt crisis broke, shutting regional bond markets for months. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia, and Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by Amran Abocar and Chizu Nomiyama)