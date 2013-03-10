DUBAI, March 10 Qatar's central bank said on
Sunday that it would issue 4 billion riyals ($1.1 billion) worth
of local currency sukuk and 3 billion riyals worth of local
currency conventional bonds, as part of an adjustment of
monetary policy and in order to help commercial banks meet Basel
III liquidity requirements.
The central bank did not give the time period for these
issues; it said the timing would be announced later. Local
currency debt will be issued every quarter, half with three-year
maturities and half with five-year, it said in a statement.
Last Thursday, the state-run Qatar News Agency reported that
the central bank would sell a combined 4 billion riyals of
three- and five-year bonds and sukuk. There was no explanation
of why the QNA report differed from the central bank statement.