By Sudip Roy

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - The State of Qatar has mandated HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG and QNB Capital as global coordinators on a potential US dollar bond, according to a lead.

The four banks are joined on the books by al Khaliji, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko.

Qatar will undertake investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the US, starting May 19.

A benchmark 144A/Reg S transaction may follow.

Qatar is rated Aa2/AA/AA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)