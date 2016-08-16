DOHA Aug 16 An offer of 3 billion riyals ($825
million) of Qatar government bonds, the first domestic
government bond offer this year, was successful and showed
liquidity in the Qatari banking system is healthy, a central
bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It was a very successful auction with big demand. It shows
liquidity is fine. The demand was fine from both Islamic and
conventional banks," the official said.
He did not provide further details of the sale, saying they
would be announced later.
A reduction in state revenues due to low natural gas prices
cut flows of new petrodollars into Qatar's banking system this
year, pushing money rates up sharply and causing the central
bank to cancel several monthly sales of short-term bills.
Since June, however, money rates have come off their highs
and liquidity has improved somewhat along with a rise in
government deposits at commercial banks.
