* C.bank issued 4 billion riyals of local debt on Sunday
* Future issues to comprise 3- and 5-yr conventional bonds,
sukuk
* Will help manage liquidity, develop yield curve
* Excess liquidity has been building up among banks
* May also help finance infrastructure projects
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, March 11 Qatar's plan to issue local
currency government bonds every quarter should help it tackle
three key issues at once: managing liquidity in the banking
system, developing as a financial centre, and financing huge
infrastructure projects.
Managing liquidity is the most pressing need, as the $185
billion economy gears up to spend about $140 billion on
infrastructure projects in the run-up to Qatar's hosting of the
2022 World Cup soccer tournament.
Big flows of project-related money through the banking
system could destabilise banks and push up inflation. Qatar is
vulnerable to inflation partly because it pegs its riyal
currency to the U.S. dollar, limiting how much it can raise
interest rates without attracting speculative money.
The country of 1.9 million people is no stranger to economic
overheating; before the global credit crisis struck, a boom
fuelled by expanding gas output and rising property prices drove
its inflation rate to a record 15 percent on average in 2008,
the highest among the six wealthy Gulf Arab states.
"It is pretty critical that Qatar does develop the local
debt market in order to deal with the local liquidity that has
been building up in the banking sector," said Farouk Soussa,
Citigroup's chief economist for the region.
"That liquidity throughout last year has seen a very fast
growth."
REGULAR PROGRAMME
On Sunday, Qatar's central bank issued 1 billion riyals
($300 million) of local currency sukuk (Islamic bonds) and 3
billion riyals of local currency conventional bonds. A senior
commercial banker said the debt was allocated directly to local
banks, comprising a three-year tranche yielding 2.75 percent and
a five-year tranche at 3.00 percent.
Qatar had issued local currency debt to drain excess money
from the banking system in the past; in January 2011, the
central bank issued a 50 billion riyal, three-year bond directly
to local banks.
In addition, the central bank launched monthly auctions of
91-, 182- and 273-day Treasury bills in May and August 2011 to
soak up excess funds; it now drains 4 billion riyals a month
through this method.
But Sunday's medium-term debt sale broke new ground because
it was designed as part of a regular programme of bond issues,
putting Qatar at the forefront of wealthy Gulf Arab states in
developing its local currency debt market.
The central bank said in a statement that local currency
debt would now be issued every quarter, half with three-year
maturities and half with five-year. It did not give specific
dates or sizes for future issues, saying they would be announced
later.
"The aim of issuing these bonds is to develop monetary
policy and the implementation of a mechanism of coordination
between monetary and fiscal policy, and support the strength of
the banking system and financial and market tools," it said.
A more active monetary policy is likely to be needed in
coming years. In the wake of the 2011 interventions in the money
market, total available liquidity dropped to a mere 5.8 billion
riyals at the end of that year from 73.2 billion riyals a year
earlier, the central bank has said.
But excess liquidity has begun building again. Funds parked
by banks at the central bank's low-yielding deposit facility
climbed to 151.3 billion riyals last December, the highest level
since April 2011; their average level in May-December 2012 was
double the level in the previous eight months.
Loose liquidity pushed the average three-month interbank
lending rate down to 0.76 percent in November, the lowest since
June 2011. It rose again to 1.05 percent in December but is
still well below the March 2012 peak of 1.75 percent.
In January, the International Monetary Fund said Qatar's
central bank needed to start managing liquidity fluctuations
more finely through more flexible open market operations.
The central bank told the IMF that its ability to engage in
open market operations was limited by a shallow interbank market
and the lack of an active secondary market in T-bills.
OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS
The new bond issue programme takes a step towards remedying
this deficiency by providing banks with instruments that they
could trade with each other and with the central bank.
Ultimately, the central bank could buy and sell the bonds in
short-term repurchase deals - a common way which authorities use
to adjust money market liquidity in developed financial centres.
"You want these bonds to be traded regularly to have a
liquid market so that you can use them for repo and reverse repo
purposes, so that the central bank can actually carry out open
market operations," Soussa said.
For now, issuance is unlikely to be enough to stimulate much
secondary market trade.
"Just one issuance at the moment on a standalone basis is
not enough to support trading, and this issuance will most
likely be held by banks as assets," another Qatar-based
commercial banker said.
But in the long term, a deeper debt market will give the
central bank additional options in adjusting liquidity and
market interest rates. It will also help Qatar develop as a
regional financial centre, providing foreign financial
institutions with more instruments to park funds.
Finance Minister Youssef Kamal said on Monday that Qatar
hoped to raise its credit rating to AAA from AA. He did not
elaborate on how this would be done, but if it happens, foreign
investors' demand for Qatar's local currency debt could rise.
The central bank's statement on Sunday noted local banks
could use the new bonds to meet Basel III banking standards that
are being phased in around the world, requiring banks to hold
minimum amounts of safe, liquid instruments. A lack of such
instruments is a concern for many banks in the Gulf.
And by developing a local currency market in government
debt, Qatar is creating a potential source of funding as it
prepares to finance its infrastructure plans.
With massive reserves and a big budget surplus, the
government is expected to be able to finance the projects
comfortably, but the local debt market could make a significant
contribution.
"I see that as a very positive step forward. The economy is
growing and there is a huge amount of infrastructure financing
needed for the local economy," said a Doha-based economist.
