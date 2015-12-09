DOHA Dec 9 Qatar Exchange will publish rules
approving margin trading in the next few days, its chief
executive said on Wednesday, a tool intended to deepen liquidity
on the bourse.
Margin trading involves investors borrowing money from a
broker to purchase stock.
"Margin trading will increase liquidity. It's very important
for investors as they've been asking for it for some time,"
Rashid al-Mansoori told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines
of a financial conference.
"We received approval from the regulator for margin trading
and will publish it [the rules] on the website this week or
next." It was unclear if margin trading would be allowed
straight away or in the future.
Regulated margin trading has been allowed in United Arab
Emirates since 2012 and Oman since 2013, although Gulf states
have been reluctant to introduce such products because of the
risk that retail investors -- who dominate trading -- will build
up significant positions using loaned cash and then struggle to
cover them when the market turns negative.
While not the most illiquid stock market in the Middle East,
Qatar struggles to generate significant trading volumes, a
problem exacerbated by large government holdings in many
companies.
On Wednesday, Qatar's benchmark index traded 8.2 million
shares. By comparison, markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are
also constituents of the MSCI Emerging Markets index, traded
187.9 million and 69.8 million shares respectively.
Mansoori also said he expected two initial public offerings
on the Qatar bourse in 2016. This follows a barren period for
the exchange, which has seen one listing since 2010.
His comments follow on from Qatar First Bank saying on Dec.
6 it planned to list its shares on the Qatar exchange as early
as the first quarter of 2016.
Mansoori said there was one other bank that would also
launch a share sale in 2016, but he declined to name it.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Tom Finn; Editing by David French
and David Evans)