DUBAI, March 11 Qatar's stock exchange plans to
introduce margin trading and securities lending for
institutional investors as part of efforts to boost liquidity
and is in talks with index compiler FTSE on upgrading the
country's status, the bourse quoted its chief executive as
saying.
The country's upgrade to emerging market status by MSCI and
S&P Dow Jones last year helped to increase average daily
turnover by 160 percent, Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori told a
conference in Doha, according to the statement.
"Furthermore, we are continuing with our efforts, with the
support of our regulators, to introduce other initiatives which
are aimed at enhancing the market. Examples of this are
securities lending and borrowing and margin trading," Mansoori
said.
"We are working with the regulators to further expand
availability (of securities lending and borrowing) to
professional investors, allowing them to gain additional income
through lending their shares."
Borrowing securities allows investors to sell stocks they
don't own in the hope of buying them back at a lower price.
Margin trading involves borrowing money to buy stocks, which
increases the size of bets an investor can make. Mansoori did
not specify when the reforms might take place.
He also said the bourse was in talks with FTSE, the only
major index compiler which still classifies Qatar as a frontier
market.
"We are now in discussions with FTSE regarding a potential
upgrade in their rankings, which will add further liquidity to
the market."
FTSE said last September that Qatar was on its watch list
for possible promotion from frontier to secondary emerging
market in its September 2015 review.
