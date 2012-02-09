DOHA Feb 9 Qatar's government budget
spending will be much higher in the upcoming 2012/13 fiscal year
than in the current one, while inflation is likely to move
around 3-3.5 percent, an economic adviser to the country's emir
said on Thursday.
Asked how government expenditure would look in the new
fiscal year, which starts in April, Ibrahim al-Ibrahim told
reporters: "It will be a lot higher."
In its 2011/12 budget, the world's top liquefied natural gas
exporter originally planned spending worth 139.9 billion riyals
($38.4 billion) and a surplus of 22.5 billion riyals, or 4.9
percent of gross domestic product.
Partly in response to unrest seen elsewhere in the Middle
East, Qatar hiked basic salaries and social benefits for state
civilian employees by 60 percent last September, while military
staff received 50-120 percent rises. The IMF estimated social
measures would add $1.6 billion to expenditure in 2011/12.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Martin Dokoupil;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)