* Surplus at 5.1 bln riyals in fiscal Q3, 45.1 bln in Q1-Q3

* Revenue down 28 pct from July-Sept

* Spending jumps 42 pct from previous quarter

DUBAI, June 7 Qatar's state budget surplus narrowed to 2.9 percent of quarterly economic output in the third quarter of its 2011/12 fiscal year, as revenue dropped compared with the previous three months while spending took off, data showed on Thursday.

The world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas booked a surplus of 5.1 billion riyals ($1.4 billion) in October-December 2011, down from a hefty surplus of 42.2 billion riyals, or 25.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the previous quarter, preliminary estimates published by the central bank showed.

On a cumulative basis, the budget surplus reached 45.1 billion riyals in the first three quarters, or 7.1 percent of 2011 GDP, a Reuters calculation based on official data showed.

The government had targeted a surplus of 22.5 billion riyals in the fiscal year, which ended in March.

Revenue dropped almost 10 percent to 55.8 billion riyals in October-December from a year earlier, bringing cumulative income for the first three fiscal quarters to 102 percent of the 2011/12 target. It fell 28 percent compared with July-September.

Government expenditures jumped 62 percent in the period from a year ago to 50.7 billion riyals and met 87 percent of the full-year target on a cumulative basis, the data showed. Spending surged by 42 percent from the previous quarter.

Qatar's economy is expected to slow this year from 14 percent in 2011 as the impact of two decades of gas output expansion fades. But the government plans to boost spending by 27 percent in the new 2012/13 fiscal year is likely to help keeping it in high single digits.

In its 2011/12 budget, the cash-rich country pencilled in spending worth 139.9 billion riyals. But that was before Qatar, which has avoided social turmoil in the Middle East, hiked basic salaries and social benefits for state employees by 60 percent in September, while military staff got 50-120 percent rises.

The measures were expected to add an estimated $1.6 billion to government expenditure in 2011/12, the International Monetary Fund said in January following annual consultations.

Qatar, which plans to boost infrastructure spending ahead of hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup, assumed an oil price of $55 per barrel in its 2011/12 budget.

It has largely overspent its budget plan in the previous three fiscal years. Its income has also overshot targets due to conservative oil price estimates.

The government outlined public investment worth 347 billion riyals during the five years to 2016 in its development strategy, with more than $65 billion of that expected to be on infrastructure.

($1 = 3.64 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)