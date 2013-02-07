DUBAI Feb 7 Qatar's government budget leaped
into a large surplus of 94.6 billion riyals ($26.0 billion) in
the July-September period, the second quarter of its 2012/13
fiscal year, preliminary central bank data showed on Thursday.
The fiscal surplus of the world's No. 1 exporter of
liquefied natural gas was equivalent to 53.9 percent of gross
domestic product in the period, according to the central bank.
It was more than double the 42.2 billion riyal surplus
recorded in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared
with an 18.5 billion riyal deficit in April-June. That put the
cumulative surplus at 76.1 billion riyals in April-September.
Because of the timing of revenue flows, Qatar's budget
usually records deficits in the first quarter of its fiscal
year, which begins in April, and then bounces back into surplus
for the rest of the year.
The OPEC member booked a robust 54.3 billion riyal surplus
in the 2011/12 fiscal year, the biggest since at least 2005/06,
despite a surge in spending on public sector wages.
Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast Qatar's
budget surplus would be 9.1 percent of GDP in the current fiscal
year.
Expenditure rose nearly 14 percent from a year earlier to
40.8 billion riyals in July-September. Revenue was 135.3 billion
riyals, up 74 percent. Oil- and gas-related revenue accounts for
roughly 70 percent of Qatar's budget income.
Under its budget plan the Gulf Arab state said it would
boost spending to 178.6 billion riyals in the current fiscal
year, including wages, services and projects, but expected a
comfortable surplus of 27.8 billion riyals.
In September 2011 Qatar, which has avoided the social unrest
that rocked much of the Arab world, raised basic salaries and
social benefits for state civilian employees by 60 percent,
while military staff received 50-120 percent increases.
It plans to spend an average of over 10 percent of GDP
annually on infrastructure in the run-up to hosting the soccer
World Cup tournament in 2022.