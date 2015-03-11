DUBAI, March 11 Qatar's government is moving the
end of its fiscal year to Dec. 31 from March 31 and giving more
power to the finance ministry in reforms designed to help the
government carry out tens of billions of dollars of
infrastructure projects.
The changes are contained in a financial system law issued
on Tuesday by the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the
official Qatar News Agency reported.
Finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told QNA that the
change to the fiscal year-end would make government operations
more compatible with the requirements of the private sector and
international financial institutions, which tend to base their
budgets on calendar years.
The state budget for the current fiscal year to March 31,
which originally envisaged a 3.7 percent rise in government
spending to 218.4 billion riyals ($59.98 billion), will be
extended to the end of 2015.
The transition will not affect any of the government's
planned projects and investments, Emadi said.
The new law also gives the finance ministry authority to
prioritise economic development projects if there are disputes
about them among state entities, enlist the aid of other
government councils and ministries, and issue government debt in
local or foreign markets in coordination with the central bank.
Qatari officials have said they planned to spend as much as
about $200 billion on transport, electricity generation, water
supply, housing and other projects between 2013 and 2018, as the
country gears up to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
But some projects are threatened by delays due to
bureacratic red tape, while billions could be wasted if
construction efforts are not coordinated to minimise pressure on
supplies of labour and raw materials. The new law may allow the
finance ministry to carry out projects more efficiently.
The plunge of oil and natural gas prices since mid-2014 has
hurt Qatar's state finances, but the world's largest gas
exporter is so wealthy that economists believe it will be able
to continue spending heavily - although some projects may be
delayed or scaled back out of prudence.
A Reuters poll of analysts in January found them predicting
Qatar would continue running a budget surplus in 2015 and 2016,
even as several other Gulf energy exporters suffered deficits.
The surplus for the 10 months through January totalled more
than 100 billion riyals, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah
bin Saud al-Thani said this week, QNA reported. In the fiscal
year to last March 31, the surplus rose to a record 115.0
billion riyals, or 15.6 percent of gross domestic product.
