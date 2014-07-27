By Martin Dokoupil
| DUBAI, July 27
DUBAI, July 27 Qatar's state spending increased
12.7 percent last fiscal year, the lowest rate in 11 years, as
slow growth in current expenditure offset a sharp rise in funds
spent on infrastructure projects, data showed on Sunday.
Expenditure rose to a record high of 231.7 billion riyals
($63.6 billion) in the year that ended in March, from 205.6
billion riyals in 2012/13, preliminary finance ministry data
released by the central bank showed.
Last year's spending was 10 percent more than initially
planned. But the margin by which actual spending overshot the
plan was the lowest in five years, suggesting the government has
begun reining in excesses of the previous four years, when on
average it spent almost a quarter more than originally planned.
Doha also seems to have accelerated work on infrastructure
projects worth roughly $210 billion that it plans over the next
decade or so, many of them related to Qatar's hosting of the
2022 soccer World Cup.
Project spending soared 32.7 percent to 68.4 billion riyals
last fiscal year, compared with growth of just 1.9 percent in
the previous year.
Difficulties in planning and logistics, as well as
bureaucratic obstacles, delayed project spending in the past.
Qatar has now scaled down or divided into phases some big-ticket
projects, such as a metro, a port and airport facilities, to
reduce economic overcapacity risks.
Current expenditure rose 6.0 percent to 163.2 billion riyals
in 2013/14, a sharp slowdown from a 24.4 percent jump in each of
the previous two years, because of a drop in interest payments
and spending on supplies and services. However, public sector
wages kept rising strongly.
State revenue in the world's top liquefied natural gas
exporter grew 21.9 percent to a record 346.6 billion riyals last
fiscal year, slower than the 27.8 percent rise in the previous
year.
Revenue growth would have slowed further if Qatar Petroleum
had not started transferring its entire financial surplus to the
government from 2013. Previously, a part went to the government
as investment income, part was retained on the company's balance
sheet, and part was used to provide fresh capital to the Qatar
Investment Authority.
The 2013/14 budget surplus surged to a record 115.0 billion
riyals, or 15.6 percent of gross domestic product, from 78.8
billion riyals or 11.4 percent of GDP in the previous year.
Analysts polled by Reuters in April forecast Qatar's fiscal
surplus would total 7.7 percent of GDP in 2014/15, shrinking to
5.2 percent in the coming fiscal year.
Soaring government spending, combined with flat production
of LNG, falling crude oil output from mature fields and lower
hydrocarbon prices, may push Qatar's fiscal balance into deficit
over the medium term, the International Monetary Fund warned in
March.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)