BRIEF-Cemex Sab De Cv announces launch of Cemex Ventures
* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 13 Qatar's central bank plans to issue on Thursday three and five-year conventional and Islamic government bonds worth a combined 24 billion riyals ($6.6 billion), it said on Monday, a much larger amount than it has been offering in quarterly auctions.
The conventional local currency bond offering will be worth 13 billion riyals for both maturities, while the rest of the issuance will be in the form of sukuk, the central bank said on its website (www.qcb.gov.qa).
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3485, or 74.16 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly higher across flatter yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the greenback climbed broadly ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Oil tumbled to a three-month low a
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, said on Tuesday he is "awaiting instructions" from Trump on whether to support a restoration of the Export-Import Bank's full lending powers.