DUBAI Jan 13 Qatar's central bank plans to issue on Thursday three and five-year conventional and Islamic government bonds worth a combined 24 billion riyals ($6.6 billion), it said on Monday, a much larger amount than it has been offering in quarterly auctions.

The conventional local currency bond offering will be worth 13 billion riyals for both maturities, while the rest of the issuance will be in the form of sukuk, the central bank said on its website (www.qcb.gov.qa).