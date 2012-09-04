DUBAI, Sept 4 Qatar's central bank believes keeping soft interest rates through proactive liquidity management is a key priority, while the exposure of local banks to the euro zone is small, it said on Tuesday.

"... Pending a successful resolution of the sovereign debt problems in Europe, global liquidity conditions could tighten from increased risk aversion, which could have an impact on investments and project financing in Qatar," the central bank said in its 2011 financial stability review.

"In this context, sustaining the regime of soft interest rates through proactive liquidity management continues to remain a key priority for supporting growth."