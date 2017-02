Oct 31 Qatar's central bank expects inflation this year of 2.5 percent, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters at a financial forum in Kuwait.

Consumer price inflation in Qatar edged up to 2.2 percent on an annual basis in September, its highest level since at least the beginning of 2010, but it was still far from a record 15 percent seen in the oil-boom year of 2008. (Reporting by Eman Goma; Editing by Andrew Torchia)