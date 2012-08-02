* Bank deposits at record high
* Excess money at c.bank's deposit facility soars
* Immediate policy action not expected - analysts
* Bigger T-bill auctions could drain excess liquidity
* Fast lending growth concerns some analysts
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Aug 2 Qatar may issue a sovereign bond to
local banks and consider tweaking monetary policy in coming
months if excess liquidity in its banking sector continues
rising.
Banks in the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter are
already awash with deposits, which rose nearly 7 percent from a
year ago to a record 378.3 billion riyals ($104 billion) in
June, latest central bank data show.
Despite breakneck credit expansion - total loans jumped 33
percent on average in January-June - the overhang of unused
money in the banking system has prompted some lenders to park
large amounts of excess funds at the central bank's low-yielding
deposit facility.
The facility offers a 0.75 percent overnight interest rate
but some funds placed there do not earn any interest at all,
because the central bank last year introduced limits on the
amount of money eligible for interest.
In June, funds deposited at the facility almost tripled from
a year ago to 142.7 billion riyals, the highest since April
2011, when the central bank (QCB) cut its overnight deposit rate
as one in a series of steps to deal with excess money.
Meanwhile, loose liquidity has pushed the average
three-month interbank lending rate down to a one-year low of
0.93 percent in June from a March peak of 1.75 percent, central
bank data show.
The ballooning amount of money sloshing around the interbank
market and kept at the central bank might eventually become a
risk for the economy. Any quick shift of the funds into the
stock or real estate markets, for example, could potentially
destabilise them or fuel inflation.
"Increasing use of the interbank market is a bit of a
concern, but has not yet reached alarming levels to cause a
policy action at this stage," said Apostolos Bantis, emerging
markets credit analyst at Commerzbank in London.
"Obviously, if this trend continues over the next quarter
and through the end of 2012, we may see some government
intervention."
The share of interbank lending is still manageable at around
22 percent of non-equity liabilities as of end-June, Bantis
said, but he added: "Should this level start to inch towards the
30 percent range, this may trigger some action."
Philippe Dauba-Pantanacce, senior regional economist at
Standard Chartered, said excess liquidity could become
problematic when the economy was overheating and inflationary
pressures emerged, but Qatar was not in such a situation yet.
A poll of analysts in July forecast Qatar's economic growth
would slow to a still-robust 6.3 percent in 2012 from 14.1
percent in 2011. Inflation is expected to climb to 2.7 percent
from 1.9 percent, remaining far below a 2008 record high of 15
percent.
LOCAL BOND
Qatar's central bank is no stranger to the problem of excess
funds. In December 2010, funds parked at the central bank's
deposit facility reached a peak of 634.3 billion riyals.
The rise prompted it to make a series of cuts in the rate on
the facility: by 50 basis points in August 2010, and by a
combined 75 bps in April and August 2011.
The central bank said it aimed to encourage the use of money
for lending in the real economy, and wanted to bring its rate
closer to its U.S. benchmark, the Federal Reserve's fed funds
target range of zero to 0.25 percent. Since the Qatari riyal
is pegged to the U.S. dollar, the central bank can't keep
too large a gap with U.S. rates without inviting fund inflows.
The QCB also took other steps to mop up excess money. In
January 2011 it issued a 50 billion-riyal bond directly to local
banks, and in May and August, it launched monthly auctions of
91-, 182- and 273-day Treasury bills.
Analysts said a domestic bond sale to local banks, which
could immediately lock up a large amount of funds for years,
would be the most effective measure should the central bank
again start feeling uneasy about the amount of excess funds in
the economy.
"Probably the best way of mopping up that liquidity would be
through the issuance of more government local paper," said
Farouk Soussa, Citigroup's Middle East chief economist.
Dauba-Pantanacce predicted the QCB would focus on T-bill
auctions for liquidity management: "I think this is a pattern
they will continue to follow."
QCB governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said last
October that the bank was selling 2 billion riyals of T-bills
every month; in April he said monthly issuance had risen to 4
billion and the bank would continue that volume.
Any further increase in issuance volume would suggest the
QCB was increasing its efforts to limit liquidity. The QCB did
not reply to requests for comment on its monetary policy.
LENDING SOARS
Issues of T-bills and bonds would only address the symptom,
not the root of the problem, however. Citigroup's Soussa said
the authorities might also encourage the revenue-generating
public sector to seek out a wider range of investments in the
economy and abroad, instead of depositing funds in banks.
A pipeline of government projects in preparation for Qatar's
hosting of the 2022 soccer World Cup sent credit to the public
sector soaring 80 percent in June.
That was slightly down from May's 99 percent, which was the
highest annual growth since July 2010, but some analysts
expressed worries about such rates - especially lending related
to some residential projects, since the residential real estate
market is believed to be oversupplied in some segments.
"I do not know what the government policy is, maybe they are
trying to encourage more lending to the public sector because
they have got all these projects on...but I view it as a risk
because viability of some of these projects has been unproven,"
Citigroup's Soussa said.
One way to rein in lending growth while soaking up excess
liquidity would be to raise the proportion of funds which
commercial banks must keep as reserves; it is now 4.75 percent
of their total deposits.
Commerzbank's Bantis said the public sector would continue
to fuel credit growth this year and even more in 2013 and 2014,
but he did not expect new projects to materially impact the
banking sector's asset quality.
"Furthermore, the government has the flexibility to slow
down/postpone the pace of the new projects should the macro
situation start to get challenging," he said.
Qatar has said it expects infrastructure spending to average
more than 10 percent of GDP ahead of the soccer tournament.
($1 = 3.64 Qatar riyals)
