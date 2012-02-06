DOHA Feb 6 Qatar's central bank is satisfied with the rate of credit growth for the real estate sector, its governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Monday.

"Yes, I am satisfied with it," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference, but declined to comment on the outlook.

Bank lending to the real estate sector has almost doubled over 2011. Its annual growth reached 95.1 percent in October, the fastest clip since at least 2008, before slowing to 61.7 percent in November, central bank data show.