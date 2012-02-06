DOHA Feb 6 Qatar's central bank is
satisfied with the rate of credit growth for the real estate
sector, its governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on
Monday.
"Yes, I am satisfied with it," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference, but declined to comment on the
outlook.
Bank lending to the real estate sector has almost doubled
over 2011. Its annual growth reached 95.1 percent in October,
the fastest clip since at least 2008, before slowing to 61.7
percent in November, central bank data show.
(Reporting by Regan E.Doherty; Writing by Martin Dokoupil;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)