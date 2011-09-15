DOHA, Sept 15 Qatar is expected to keep posting budget surpluses in the coming years and the OPEC member's nominal gross domestic product should reach 547 billion riyals ($150 billion) this year, its central bank governor said on Thursday.

"Despite the huge investments planned ... the government budget is expected to continue to post surpluses in the coming years with a surplus of 5.7 percent of GDP seen in 2016," Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani told a meeting of Arab central bank governors in a speech on behalf of the country's prime minister. (Reporting by Eman Goma; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)