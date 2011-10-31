KUWAIT Oct 31 Qatar's central bank has no plan to raise monthly issuance of treasury bills from a current 2 billion riyals ($550 million) for now, Governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Monday.

The central bank has been issuing treasury bills since May to manage the banking sector's liquidity and create a domestic yield curve in the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter.

Sheikh Abdullah said on the sidelines of a financial forum in Kuwait that the monthly issuance of treasury bills stood at 2 billion riyals.

Asked whether the OPEC member's central bank considered raising this amount, he told Reuters: "No, not for now."

Qatar's central bank has been issuing treasury bills with various maturities ranging from three to nine months to drain excess liquidity from its banking sector.

The central bank does not publish plans and results of its treasury bill auctions on a regular basis.

In August, it planned to sell 4 billion riyals of treasury bills of different tenors. It also reduced the key overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent in a second rate cut this year to revive private sector growth.

Qatari banks held treasury bills worth 8 billion riyals at the end of September, the central bank's data show.

The central bank capped in January liquidity volumes it was willing to absorb from banks, giving them an incentive to pour excess cash into a 50 billion riyal government bond on offer.

Qatar pegs its riyal currency to the U.S. dollar like most of the Gulf Arab hydrocarbon exporters. It needs to keep interest rates near the U.S. benchmarks to avoid excessive pressure on its currency peg.

Qatar's abundant natural gas reserves have turned it into an economic powerhouse. Its economic growth is expected to slow to 7.7 percent next year from 18.9 percent forecast for 2011 as the impact of gas output expansion fades, a Reuters poll showed. That is still more optimistic than the government forecast of 5.1 percent for 2012.

($1 = 3.64 Qatari riyals) (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; editing by Ron Askew)