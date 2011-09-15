BRIEF-Investor Advent raises 58.5 mln stg from DFS Furniture stake sale -bookrunner
* Berenberg - advent international corporation ("advent" or "seller") announces that it has completed sale of its remaining interest in dfs furniture plc
DOHA, Sept 15 Arab central bank governors plan to tell the upcoming IMF and World Bank meetings that it is important to have more international financial support to countries hit by unrest in the short term, they said in a statement on Thursday.
"They affirmed what the draft (of a joint Arab speech) discussed, especially the segment about the importance of securing more financial support from international institutions in the short term to contribute to reaching complete financial stability in Arab countries affected by the latest events," central bank governors from Arab countries said in a statement after a meeting in Qatar's capital. (Reporting by Eman Goma; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)
* Gpe sells rathbone square, w1 for £435 million and proposes to return profit of £110 million to shareholders
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.