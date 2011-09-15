DOHA, Sept 15 Arab central bank governors plan to tell the upcoming IMF and World Bank meetings that it is important to have more international financial support to countries hit by unrest in the short term, they said in a statement on Thursday.

"They affirmed what the draft (of a joint Arab speech) discussed, especially the segment about the importance of securing more financial support from international institutions in the short term to contribute to reaching complete financial stability in Arab countries affected by the latest events," central bank governors from Arab countries said in a statement after a meeting in Qatar's capital. (Reporting by Eman Goma; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)