* Q4 net profit 300 mln riyals vs 447.3 mln yr-ago

* Quarterly profit dips y/y for 3rd straight quarter

* Higher provisions impact profit again

* Loans growing strongly to real estate, services

* 2013 cash, stock dividend worth 4 riyals (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, Feb 10 Commercial Bank of Qatar , the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets, reported a third successive quarterly decline in net profit on Monday as higher provisions for bad loans once again hurt its earnings.

The bank made a net profit of 300 million riyals ($82.4 million) for the final three months of the year, a drop of 32.9 percent compared with 447.3 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, expected a 5.6 percent decline in quarterly profit to 422.3 million riyals.

Provisioning in the quarter more than doubled to 346 million riyals from 136 million riyals, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's financial statements.

It is the third quarter in a row that impairment charges have eroded the bank's bottom line; earnings dipped year-on-year in both the second and third quarters of 2013.

Full-year profit for 2013 fell 20.2 percent to 1.61 billion riyals, with net provisions the primary cause of the decline - they rose to 714 million riyals from 202 million riyals in 2012.

The fall in earnings was reflected in the lower dividend proposed by the bank. CBQ's board has recommended a mixture of cash and a bonus share dividend worth 4 riyals per share for 2013, down from the 6 riyals paid in 2012.

The higher impairments overshadowed growth in other areas of the bank, with loans and advances up 38 percent over the course of 2013 to stand at 66.9 billion riyals on Dec. 31, which the bank attributed to higher lending to the real estate and services sectors.

Banks in Qatar have been benefiting from huge sums being ploughed into the local economy by the government, which is spending billions of riyals on infrastructure development.

Lending across the Qatari banking system grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in December, according to central bank data - the slowest rate since May 2011, but still high compared to most other economies.

Deposits grew 53 percent in 2013 to 63 billion riyals, supported by the inclusion of 8.1 billion riyals of deposits belonging to Alternatifbank, the Turkish lender which CBQ bought last year.

In total, Alternatifbank has contributed 9 million riyals of net profit to the bank's balance sheet since its consolidation into CBQ's results in the second half of last year. ($1 = 3.6418 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)