DUBAI Dec 16 Commercial Bank of Qatar
is open to tie-ups with local financial institutions and could
sell bonds next year to fund infrastructure lending in the Gulf
Arab state, its recently appointed chief executive was quoted as
saying.
The lender, which earlier this year completed the purchase
of a 74.2 percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank,
is also open to further foreign acquisitions but will wait to
see the performance of the Turkish business before deciding on
new deals, Abdulla Saleh al-Raisi told the Qatar Tribune.
He did not specify what kind of tie-up with local
institutions the bank would seek. Mergers between banks in
Qatar, like much of the Gulf Arab region, are extremely rare as
majority shareholders - often powerful local families - are
reluctant to cede control except for extremely high valuations.
The last merger attempt in Qatar, between Al Khaliji
Commercial Bank and International Bank of Qatar,
collapsed in June 2011 after more than a year of negotiations as
the two parties couldn't agree terms.
Qatari banks have recorded strong lending and profit growth
in recent years, thanks to huge government spending on improving
infrastructure, and such spending is set to continue as the
country prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
In total, the country plans to spend about $140 billion in
the coming years to build stadiums, roads, railways, a new
airport, a seaport and other infrastructure.
Lenders in Qatar including CBQ - which posted loan growth of
34 percent in September compared to the end of 2012 - are
expected to play a big role in providing funds for such
projects.
Raisi said one option to help the bank raise cash to support
the projects was the bond market, and this "may happen in the
coming year", the report said.
CBQ already has plans to sell a 2 billion riyal ($549
million) bond this month to local investors to help boost its
capital reserves, which were depleted by high lending growth and
the impact of the Alternatifbank purchase.
Raisi was named chief executive of CBQ in August, with
former head Andrew Stevens moving to the post of group CEO with
a focus on the bank's international operations.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)