DUBAI, July 18 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by
assets, said on Thursday it had completed the purchase of a
70.84 percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank.
The transaction has received the assent of both regulators
in Qatar and Turkey, CBQ said in the bourse filing.
A tender offer to acquire 4.16 percent of Alternatifbank
shares traded publicly will be announced in due course, the
statement added.
CBQ is paying two-times book value as at June 30, 2013, for
its stake in the Turkish lender.
