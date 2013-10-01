UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
DUBAI Oct 1 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) said on Tuesday it had acquired a further 3.4 percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank through a public tender offer, building on its majority holding buy earlier this year.
No sale price was given in the statement, which said that the tender offer had concluded on September 27 and, following the move, left 0.76 percent of the Turkish bank in public hands.
CBQ, the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets, said in July it had completed the purchase of a 70.84 percent stake in Alternatifbank, paying two-times book value as at June 30, 2013, and would tender for the 4.16 percent stake held by the public.
Turkey's Anadolu Holding, from which CBQ acquired its majority holding, continues to own 25 percent of Alternatifbank. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their