GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance as oil stages modest recovery
* Yield curve steepens slightly (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
LONDON, June 5 The cost of insuring exposure to Qatari sovereign debt rose to the highest level in two months on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
Five-year credit default swaps for Qatar rose 2 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 61 bps, the highest level since early April.
The coordinated move from the Gulf states dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar's support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.
Ratings agency Moody's said the rift could have an impact on Qatar's credit rating if trade and capital flows are disrupted . Qatar sovereign dollar bonds also fell.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Jamie McGeever)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage firm said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves.