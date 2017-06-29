LONDON, June 29 The cost of insuring exposure to
Qatari debt rose on Thursday to the highest since February 2016
as the diplomatic crisis that has isolated the tiny Gulf state
rumbled on.
Five-year credit default swaps rose 2 basis points (bps)
from Wednesday's close to 120 bps according to IHS Markit data.
This is more than double the level where the CDS were trading at
the start of June when Qatar's neighbours, including Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, severed diplomatic and
travel ties with it.
Gulf Arab states are considering fresh sanctions on Qatar
and could ask trading partners to choose between working with
them or Doha, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Russia said
in an interview with The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday.
