LONDON, June 30 The cost of insuring exposure to
Qatari debt rose on Friday to a fresh 16-month high as the
diplomatic crisis that has isolated the tiny Gulf state rumbled
on.
Qatar five-year credit default swaps (CDS)
rose 2 basis points (bps) from Thursday's close to 123 bps, the
highest since February 2016, according to data from HIS Markit.
Saudi Arabia five-year CDS also rose 2 bps to 114 bps, the
highest since January.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed economic
sanctions, accusing it of funding terrorism - a claim Qatar
rejects.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)