DUBAI, April 5 Qatar's central bank sold 1.5
billion riyals ($412 million) of Treasury bills in a monthly
auction on Tuesday in a sign that pressure on banking sector
liquidity due to low oil prices has eased somewhat.
The central bank had cancelled all its previous monthly
T-bill auctions this year after banks bid at high rates
following a tightening of liquidity due to low oil and gas
prices, which have shrunk the amount of new petrodollars flowing
through the system.
But Tuesday's auction saw all of the three-, six- and
nine-month bills on offer sold, with bids totalling 2.05 billion
riyals, the central bank said in a statement.
The three-month bills were sold at a yield of 1.31 percent,
down from 1.48 percent at the last three-month bill sale in
December, while the six-month bills were sold at 1.27 percent
against 1.75 percent and the nine-month bills at 1.38 percent
against 2.00 percent.
Bankers said cash from recent T-bill and bond maturities had
helped to improve liquidity.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Archana Narayanan; Writing
by Andrew Torchia)