DUBAI Oct 1 Qatar's central bank unexpectedly
halved the size of a routine Treasury bill sale on Thursday, a
sign that low oil and gas prices are starting to pressure the
banking systems of Gulf Arab energy exporters.
The central bank auctions a total of 4 billion riyals ($1.1
billion) of three-, six- and nine-month Treasury bills every
month. In the past, it has had no trouble finding buyers for the
bills, and on Tuesday this week it scheduled a fresh 4 billion
riyal sale for Oct. 1.
But on Thursday, the central bank ended up selling only 2
billion riyals of bills, while investors' bids totalled only
3.38 billion riyals, a brief statement on its website showed.
It was the first time since at least the start of this year
that the central bank did not sell a planned amount of bills.
The statement offered no explanation, and a central bank
spokesman was not available to comment. But commercial bankers
attributed the smaller sale at least partly to low oil and gas
prices, which are starting to tighten liquidity in banking
systems around the region.
Because governments' energy revenues have shrunk, they have
fewer fresh funds to deposit in commercial banks, which thus
have less money to invest in securities or lend to companies.
"This T-bill auction was a reality check for the government
and a reflection of tightening liquidity at Qatari banks," said
one Gulf banker, declining to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
Other factors may have been partly responsible, bankers
said. A month ago, the government issued 15 billion riyals of
bonds; Eid Al-Adha holidays fell in September, cutting the
number of working days, which may have left banks unprepared to
absorb the supply of debt.
Bankers also said Qatar, the world's top liquefied natural
gas exporter, faced no long-term liquidity crunch. Assets in its
sovereign wealth fund are estimated to exceed $250 billion, and
it could easily sell some of its overseas assets if it needed to
replenish funds in its economy.
Nevertheless, a sharp rise in yields at Thursday's T-bill
sale suggested the central bank may have to act carefully to
prevent instability in the money market - especially with U.S.
interest rates expected to begin rising this year.
Because of the riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar, the Qatari
central bank is likely to have to match U.S. rate hikes.
Three-month T-bills were sold at a yield of 0.99 percent on
Thursday, up from 0.85 percent at a sale on Sept. 1. The
three-month interbank offered rate jumped to 1.25
percent from 1.19 percent on Wednesday.
